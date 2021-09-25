CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lando Norris on pole position in Russian Grand Prix qualifying, as Lewis Hamilton spins

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaren's Lando Norris took pole position in a thrilling rain-affected qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was only fourth after crashing in the pit lane mid-way through the final sessions and then spinning on his final lap, as drivers risked slick tyres in the closing stages.

washingtonnewsday.com

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix.

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix. The highly anticipated fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix has been cautioned. The competition between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen has undoubtedly been the most intriguing tale...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘Devastated’ Lando Norris in tears after rain ruins chance of winning Russian Grand Prix

Lando Norris was left in tears after late rain at the Russian Grand Prix cost him his first ever Formula 1 victory.The 21-year-old started on pole position for the first time and, after briefly losing the lead to former team-mate Carlos Sainz, dominated the race and defended well from Lewis Hamilton in faster machinery.But with five laps to go heavy rain started to fall and while every other driver, including Hamilton, pitted for intermediate tyres, Norris opted to stay out on track and attempt to the nurse the car over the finish line.He tiptoed around the track while Hamilton hunted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi

Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
MOTORSPORTS
