If you think all your kitchen needs is a bit of fancy wood for slicing and dicing, think again. While a chunky butcher block can double as an impressive platter for appetizers or cheese, you’ll often find that the best plastic cutting boards are doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes, especially in restaurants. And there are plenty of instances where it’s the preferred surface, especially for raw meat and fish.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO