The Bombers traveled to Carroll for an early Saturday game. They struggled to get things going in the first half and where down 3 goals at the half despite having quite a few opportunities. In the second half the Bombers struggled find the goal and let another goal by midway through the half. After that they finally found the net with about 10 minutes left and then got another goal as time was winding down.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO