Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 3, 2021

The Packers and Lions face off on Monday night, each one looking for their first win of the season. Vegas sportsbooks opened the Lions as heavy 10.5-point underdogs with an over/under of 49. The Lions put forth a respectable effort in Week 1. However, this is more widely viewed as an opportunity for the Packers to bounce back after being humiliated by the Saints last week. They’ll certainly want to rinse away any lingering aftertaste from last week’s shellacking by putting on an offensive show, which is exactly what those NFL DFS contests are looking for. Our FanDuel single game lineup has a slight Packers lean, but a couple Lions picks will key in our quest to cash.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO