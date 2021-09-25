CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Chatham Will Not Proceed With Redistricting After Census for 2022, Commissioners Decide

By Chatham News + Record
chapelboro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChatham County will not proceed with redistricting for the 2022 elections following the release of 2020 Census results, county commissioners decided at their Monday meeting. “If you recall, several months ago, we visited the issue of redistricting in anticipation of the 2020 Census coming out,” Assistant County Manager Bryan Thompson told commissioners. “We knew it would be coming out later than anticipated, but we just didn’t know exactly what that looked like. So we’re revisiting it now that the data is available and some analysis has been put into it.”

