UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
In a welterweight bout on the main card, Nick Diaz faces Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC 266: Diaz vs. Lawler odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, the prelims start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ and the main card at 10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View.

“Ruthless” Robbie Lawler has dropped four consecutive fights, including three by unanimous-decision and one submission loss to Ben Askren, who is now fighting YouTubers. Lawler’s last victory came in July 2017 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 214. Yeah, it’s been a while.

Speaking of “been a while”, Diaz last fought Jan. 31, 2015, when he faced Anderson Silva in a no-contest at UFC 183. The 38-year-old fighter, who beat Lawler via KO/TKO at UFC 47 in 2004, was suspended in 2015 for testing positive for traces of marijuana. He was eligible to return after a year and a half but chose to stay away.

UFC 266 Diaz vs. Lawler: Odds and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Diaz +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Lawler -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Over/Under: 3.5 rounds (Over -170 | Under +122)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -140 | No +102)

UFC 266 Diaz vs. Lawler: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Diaz (26-9-0) | Lawler (28-15-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

LAWLER (-165) is the play here, even though that four-bout losing streak sticks out. Still, he is fighting a guy who hasn’t taken the walk to the octagon in six years, and there are reports Diaz wasn’t terribly interested in returning, but here he is.

I am a little concerned about the cardio of Diaz after such a long layoff, and even though it’s been 17 years since they previously met you know Lawler wants to even the score.

Over/Under (O/U)

NO (+102): WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? is the play, as I just don’t see Diaz being able to go five rounds in his return. Yes, Lawler has seen four of his past five fights go the distance, but those bouts weren’t against an aging fighter coming back after a lengthy hiatus.

In addition, playing UNDER 3.5 ROUNDS (+122) seems like a pretty strong value, too. If you want to get specific on the method of victory, playing LAWLER BY TKO/KO (+205) for a chance to double up is also worth a light bet.

