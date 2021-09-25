Catching fire: Dax Baptist gives Routt football a lift

The Routt football team has plenty of tall receivers. Lots of them. But the Rockets also have a secret weapon. Dax Baptist is not one of the area’s tallest pass-catchers, but he is one of the best. After Routt had fallen behind 12-0 against Mendon Unity last Saturday, Baptist caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Kohen Hoots in the final four minutes of the first half to get the Rockets back in the game. Routt went on to win, 32-26, to improve to 2-2 on the season.