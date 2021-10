Make sure to pick up a special edition of the Herald filled with information about the Mum Fest including schedules, vendors, events and more. The edition also includes history from the festival and the City of Barberton along with all the great news from Barberton and Norton, Cops Logs, games, puzzles and more! On newsstands Wednesday or call 330-753-1068 to subscribe. There will be a subscription sale in front of the Herald Offices Saturday of the festival. Pick up the Herald for the details!

BARBERTON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO