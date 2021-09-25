CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County Man Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

huskeradio.com
 9 days ago

A Lincoln County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child in North Platte. Below is an official press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office:. On September 23, 2021, Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bridge of Hope on a report of a sexual assault of a child. Staff at the Bridge of Hope completed a forensic interview with the child and Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the perpetrator. Investigators immediately responded to a residence in North Platte and met with twenty-three Daniel Scollin of North Platte. Mr. Scollin refused to speak with Investigators; he was arrested for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child a Class 1B Felony. Mr. Scollin was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may follow.

Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
#The Bridge Of Hope
