Lincoln County Man Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

A Lincoln County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child in North Platte. Below is an official press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office:. On September 23, 2021, Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bridge of Hope on a report of a sexual assault of a child. Staff at the Bridge of Hope completed a forensic interview with the child and Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the perpetrator. Investigators immediately responded to a residence in North Platte and met with twenty-three Daniel Scollin of North Platte. Mr. Scollin refused to speak with Investigators; he was arrested for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child a Class 1B Felony. Mr. Scollin was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may follow.