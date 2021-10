Britain’s brightest young stars shone through the rain and gloom of qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix. With McLaren’s Lando Norris claiming his first pole and George Russell in third for Williams, this was definitive notice that Formula’s One’s future is in rude health. Their role model and inspiration, Lewis Hamilton, was in their wake, however, disappointed and apologetic after a highly unusual error left him in fourth place.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO