CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Lando Norris on pole position in Russian Grand Prix qualifying, as Lewis Hamilton spins

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaren's Lando Norris took pole position in a thrilling rain-affected qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was only fourth after crashing in the pit lane mid-way through the final sessions and then spinning on his final lap, as drivers risked slick tyres in the closing stages.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix.

F1 Chief Warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen About ‘Too Many Crashes’ At Russian Grand Prix. The highly anticipated fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix has been cautioned. The competition between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen has undoubtedly been the most intriguing tale...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi

Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Esteban Ocon
The Independent

Lando Norris ‘devastated’ as first F1 victory eludes him at Russian Grand Prix

A devastated and heartbroken Lando Norris was reduced to tears after seeing a first Formula One victory slip through his fingers at Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.Following the first pole position of his career here in Sochi Norris was on course to take a fabulous maiden win before losing the lead of a dramatic race with just two laps remaining.While those around him stopped for wet tyres, Norris took the bold, but ultimately misguided, decision to stay out and nurse his McLaren over the line. View this post on Instagram ...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate first practice ahead of Russian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton trailed teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes set the pace in first practice for the Russian Grand Prix.Bottas saw off Hamilton by two tenths of a second at Sochi’s Olympic Park, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.Verstappen, who holds a five-point championship lead over Hamilton with eight scheduled races remaining, finished 0.227 seconds adrift of Bottas’ Mercedes.The Silver Arrows have won every race staged in Russia since the fixture was added to the calendar in 2014.Bottas, who will be replaced by George Russell at Mercedes next season, triumphed here last year and in 2017, too, and the Finn...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

2021 Russian Grand Prix - Qualifying results

Full results from qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom, round 15 of the 2021 Formula 1 season. 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:47.238s 1:45.827s 1:41.993s. 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:47.924s 1:46.521s 1:42.510s. 3 George Russell Williams 1:48.303s 1:46.435s 1:42.983s. 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.992s 1:45.129s 1:44.050s. 5 Daniel...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spins#Mclaren#Mercedes
BBC

London Marathon 2021: Race attracts 80,000 participants

Runners in a range of costumes pounded the capital's streets in a record-breaking London Marathon. The 26.2-mile race returned to London's streets for its first full-scale staging in more than two years, following the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 80,000 runners took part in person and virtually via an app. Marcel...
SPORTS
BBC

Paris-Roubaix: Italian Sonny Colbrelli wins men's race after late drama

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli edged a three-way sprint finish to win a rain-hit Paris-Roubaix. Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Belgian Florian Vermeersch came second and third respectively. Colbrelli, 31, caked in mud after the 258km race, held his bike aloft after crossing the line then collapsed in tears and...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Russia
BBC

Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "Very average first half from us. "Probably less than average, we were too passive with and without the ball and played right into City's hands. That was the worst half we have played against them. "I was more than pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy