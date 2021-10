What if Kurt Angle followed in the same footsteps as Brock Lesnar when he departed from WWE and headed to the UFC in 2006?. The former Olympic Gold Medalist wrestler revealed on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that he was in talks with Dana White to join the UFC when he left the WWE due to many issues he had with the company and Vince McMahon. Angle would sign a contract with TNA Wrestling where he said during his conversations with White about joining the UFC, the former WWE Champion asked if he could continue wrestling for TNA while doing MMA.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO