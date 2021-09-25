CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 8 days ago

DOLPHINS (1-1) at RAIDERS (2-0)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: CBS (Chs: 4 in Miami-Dade/Broward and 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 16-18 in his third season with Dolphins; Jon Gruden is 61-57, including playoffs, in his eighth season leading the Raiders over two stints and 121-114 in 15 NFL seasons overall.

Series: The Raiders have a 20-19-1 edge in the all-time series, including postseason, but the Dolphins have won seven of the past eight and 10 of the past 12 meetings, including last season’s 26-25 Week 16 thriller.

Line: The Dolphins are a 4-point underdog; the over/under is 44.

Injuries: Dolphins — Out: QB Tua Tagovailoa (fractured ribs); Raiders — Out: G Richie Incognito (calf), S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), S Roderic Teamer (ankle); Doubtful: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle)

Noteworthy: The last time these two teams faced off was the Week 16 thriller on Dec. 26 of last season. The Dolphins appeared to be down for the count, but former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw up a miracle pass as his facemask was yanked for a 41-yard completion to Mack Hollins. The play plus penalty yardage put Miami in position for Jason Sanders’ game-winning field goal. The Dolphins remained alive in the AFC playoff race for one more week while the Raiders were eliminated. …

That win in Las Vegas was in an empty stadium in Allegiant Stadium’s first season. The Dolphins are playing the second game with fans in Las Vegas’ new football venue after the Raiders had a home win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in their opener. ...

With Tagovailoa out, Jacoby Brissett is set to be the Dolphins’ 23rd different starting quarterback since the legendary Dan Marino retired to conclude the 1999 season. Brissett has 32 prior NFL starts under his belt — 30 with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the New England Patriots. …

With Jacobs doubtful, former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake could see a somewhat significant workload on Sunday. Drake started Las Vegas’ Week 2 win over the Steelers, but he only managed to gain 9 yards on seven carries. Peyton Barber saw more attempts (13), for 32 yards. …

After topping the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 1, a win would mark the first time the Dolphins start 2-0 on the road in a season since 2013 when they won at Indianapolis and Cleveland. ...

The Raiders have two cornerbacks who hail from Broward County on their roster: Trayvon Mullen (Coconut Creek High) and Damon Arnette (St. Thomas Aquinas High). Mullen had an interception in the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the Steelers.

Bad start to Dolphins’ season just got worse as Miami falls to previously winless Colts

The bad start to the Miami Dolphins’ season just got worse. The Dolphins, again, put together an abysmal offensive performance for three and a half quarters. They fell, 27-17, to the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, who battled a slew of injuries to key players, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins lost their third straight after only salvaging a 1-point win in Week 1 ...
NFL
