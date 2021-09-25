CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Analyst: Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal trade would ‘benefit both teams’

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Beal would be a perfect fit for the Sixers, giving them the dominant scorer they need on the perimeter. Beal has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league, averaging 31.3 points last season and 30.5 points the season per that.

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Ben Simmons
Tony Kornheiser
Bradley Beal
Complex

Kevin Durant Reportedly Told Nets Not to Trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons trade rumors continue to define the NBA offseason, with Stephen A. Smith revealing on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets would have traded for the Philadelphia 76ers star had Kevin Durant not nixed the idea. During a discussion with Kendrick Perkins on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. hinted at...
NBA
The Spun

5 Teams Reportedly Engaged On A Ben Simmons Trade

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had significant news to share with the NBA world this Tuesday involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons will reportedly not show up for the start of training camp in Philadelphia. Wojnarowski also mentioned that Simmons doesn’t plan to play another game for the 76ers ever again.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Is Headlined By Bradley Beal

The New York Knicks have needed a superstar for many NBA seasons now. They made the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year but now should be looking to improve on the roster. It has already been a busy offseason in New York, and the front office can continue to be aggressive moving forward.
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards
NBA
Twitter
Basketball
Sports
warriorscentral.com

Warriors Owner Drops Definitive Truth Bomb On Possible Ben Simmons Trade

The Golden State Warriors have long been tied to a Ben Simmons trade ever since his the Philadelphia 76ers began shopping him around the league. On paper, it makes sense. Golden State, with two of the greatest shooters of all-time in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, could make up for his lack of an outside shot while adding a defensive Swiss army knife with the vision and passing ability that he possesses.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Tried to Convince Bradley Beal to Request Wizards Trade

Russell Westbrook may have requested a trade out of Washington, but he did not leave former teammate Bradley Beal in the lurch. Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Westbrook pushed Beal to also request a trade from the Wizards, an opportunity which Beal declined. The All-Star guard did ultimately give Westbrook his blessing to pursue a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, which was completed ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.
NBA
The Spun

Joel Embiid Reveals What He Would Tell Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons appears to determined to never play for the team again. Naturally, his teammate Joel Embiid has some thoughts on the ongoing issues between the two sides. In a recent interview, Embiid said that he’s disappointed that Simmons isn’t with the team for training. Embiid says...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To Houston

NBA headlines have continued to be dominated by the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons. Simmons dug in even further today, as he will not be reporting to training camp and his intentions are to never play another game for the team. The 76ers can fine Simmons and withhold salary for...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: 3 possible Ben Simmons trades with Pistons

In Keith Pompey’s revelatory report on the Ben Simmons holdout, a new team surfaced in the rumor mill — Detroit. The Pistons were listed as one of six teams currently attempting to acquire the Sixers‘ beleaguered All-Star, joining Cleveland, Toronto, San Antonio, Minnesota, and Indiana. While there has been mild...
NBA
Boston Globe

Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers’ training camp, wants to be traded

Ben Simmons may have missed his last playoff free throw with the Sixers. Simmons will not report to Philadelphia’s training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told the Associated Press Tuesday. Simmons said after the season, “I love being in Philly.” Not anymore. Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, is a three-time All-Star who had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983. Simmons, though, took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs. He shot 34 percent from the free-throw line in the postseason and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games.
NBA
