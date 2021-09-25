Analyst: Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal trade would ‘benefit both teams’

Ben Simmons may have missed his last playoff free throw with the Sixers. Simmons will not report to Philadelphia’s training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told the Associated Press Tuesday. Simmons said after the season, “I love being in Philly.” Not anymore. Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, is a three-time All-Star who had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983. Simmons, though, took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs. He shot 34 percent from the free-throw line in the postseason and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO