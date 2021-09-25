CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

What’s the Difference Between an Extended Cab and Crew Cab Pickup Truck?

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pickup trucks used to be so simple; there was a cab with two seats or a bench, and a bed. Gradually, the uses for pickup trucks increased, and car manufacturers started making pickup trucks bigger and with more versatility. Now you can get pickup trucks in a range of sizes, including different cab sizes as well as bed sizes. What do all the names mean? What is the difference between an extended cab and a crew cab, and how do you know which one is right for you?

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickup Trucks#The Cab#Cabs#Crew Cab Pickup Truck
techeblog.com

First Look at the All-Electric XPeng Voyager X2 Flying Car

Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Motors does not want to be left out of the flying car market, and that’s why they are currently developing the Voyager X2. Weighing in at 794-pounds, it boasts eight propellers across four axes, and full-autonomous capabilities, capable of transporting a total payload of 1,235-pounds or up to 8-passengers. It’s capable of traveling up to 35-minutes on a single charge, while topping out at 80 mph. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
Motorious

Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.
TEXAS STATE
wfxrtv.com

Hyundai recalls 100K more cars because faulty engines might catch fire

(NEXSTAR) – Hyundai is recalling another 95,515 engines over fears that faulty parts could cause cars to stall or light on fire. The recall affects 2017 Tucson and Sonata hybrids. The company found rod bearings inside the engine may wear out prematurely, which could cause the engine to stall – risking an accident – or even increase the risk of a fire.
CARS
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Herd of Bison Get Spooked, Break Car's Windshield

The slightest thing can set off a herd of cattle - or bison. The most famous example from pop culture is probably the John Wayne classic "Red River," in which a cowboy with a sweet tooth sneaks a little sugar out of the chuck wagon, knocking over a handful of pots and pans, resulting in a stampede in which a man is trampled. And while this wouldn't quite qualify as a stampede, when a couple of thousand tons of bison are rushing past, you might not be able to come up with a better term.
PETS
Robb Report

First Drive: Rivian’s New R1T Electric Truck Makes Off-Roading Feel Like a Grocery Run

It’s a steep climb up Wise Mountain. At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, the trail that ascends the tree line in the midst of the Rocky Mountains is one of the highest in Colorado. Most gasoline-powered cars here would be wheezing for air, much like those of us visiting from coastal regions, alternately sucking on cans of oxygen and stainless-steel water bottles. But the Rivian R1T electric truck progresses easily and almost silently up the route, with only the sound of crunching rock piercing the morning air. It’s been a proverbial long climb for the electric-vehicle (EV) startup as...
CARS
topgear.com

This 2007 Ford concept makes us want to drive across America

Oh, that’s a bit shiny. It is, isn’t it. You’d definitely need sunglasses if you were stuck behind this on the motorway. Although at the same time it would probably help with visibility at junctions, because you could see if any other cars were coming. Fun fact – this concept car was overseen by Peter Horbury, who went from Ford to Volvo to Geely and has just joined Lotus.
CARS
thedrive

You Can Buy a Disassembled Lamborghini Countach If You’re Feeling Brave

For the right wrencher (or someone with a fair amount of cash and a good body shop connection) this project car has potential. With the launch of the new Countach at Pebble Beach a few weeks ago, the poster car of the 80s and 90s has seen another bump in popularity. You might be thrilled to hear that a rare 1982 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S is up for sale, and it’s estimated to sell between $200,000 and $250,000. A spectacular bargain, perhaps, considering that typically you might pay half a million dollars (give or take a few Benjamins) for a Countach of this vintage.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

These Comeback Cars Get a Second Life

Brand equity is the commercial value of a brand that can be generated from consumer perception of a brand name. In business lingo, this is called an intangible asset. It’s important for any company, but it’s supremely valuable to automakers. Not only can vehicle brands conjure feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality, but they propagate consumer […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy