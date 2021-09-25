CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“Thrones” Star To Play “Salem’s Lot” Villain

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilou Asbæk (“Game of Thrones,” “Borgen,” “Ghost in the Shell”) has scored the pivotal antagonist role in the new adaptation of Stephen King’s second novel “Salem’s Lot” at New Line Cinema. The story sees author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) return to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Movie Roles Denzel Washington Should Have Turned Down

It goes without saying that Denzel Washington is a living legend — a man so inherent to our perception of cinematic talent that his mere presence is considered an improvement to any film. Washington-starring movies become, in their own inevitable way, Washington-esque movies. "Malcolm X," "Fences," "Crimson Tide," and "Training Day" — with just a couple of lines here and a forehead rub there, each one becomes Washington material in the most Denzel-ion sort of way.
MOVIES
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makenzie Leigh
Person
Lewis Pullman
Person
Spencer Treat Clark
Person
Stephen King
Person
James Wan
Person
Pilou Asbæk
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
James Mason
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Inspiration
telegram.com

Screen Time: B-Man’s 140 Tavern scores roles in 'Dexter,' 'Salem's Lot'

To B-Man or not to B-Man, that is the question. Not only is B-Man’s 140 Tavern at 344 Redemption Rock Trail (Route 140) in Sterling being featured as Dell’s, a roadside bar in Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, aka “Salem’s Lot,” in the latest film treatment of Stephen King’s vampire epic “Salem’s Lot,” it also serves as “The Crystal Bar,” a local hangout for incognito serial killer with a conscience Dexter Morgan (aka Michael C. Hall) in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.”
SALEM, MA
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Overlord’ Actor Pilou Asbæk Will Play Richard Straker in New ‘Salem’s Lot’ Movie

James Wan is producing a new take on Stephen King‘s vampire story Salem’s Lot for Warner Bros. and New Line, with Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home) attached to write the script and also direct the film. THR reports tonight that Pilou Asbæk (Overlord, “Game of Thrones”) has come on board, set to play the pivotal character Richard Straker.
MOVIES
Inverse

Winds of Winter theory fixes Game of Thrones’ most disappointing villain

That’s one of many questions that fans of George R. R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire novels are still waiting to learn the answer to. Game of Thrones, the HBO series based on the Ice and Fire books, revealed that its version of the character was actually Benjen Stark, but Martin has already confirmed his version of Coldhands is definitely not. So who is he?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Foundation Delivers the Best of Star Trek and Game of Thrones

This Foundation article contains spoilers. Don’t sleep on Foundation, Apple TV+’s excellent adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s once-thought-to-be-unfilmable hard science fiction novel series that chronicles the 1,000-year fall of a galactic empire. The story that was long considered too expansive for Hollywood (although many have tried) finds the perfect home on TV in the hands of creators David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Krypton) and Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer, Avatar 2). They’ve taken the hefty source material that sometimes reads like half-history book half-math dissertation and translated it into an entertaining drama that resembles something closer to Star Trek or Game of Thrones. The result is an adaptation that’s generally faithful to Asimov’s original work, but that also expands on events in interesting ways that the exposition-heavy novel didn’t in 1951. (But expect a few radical changes along the way, too.)
TV & VIDEOS
uncrazed.com

Pilou Asbæk Joins Latest Stephen King Adaptation ‘Salem’s Lot’

Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk has secured a starring role in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for the new project is currently underway in Boston. The feature, written and directed by Gary Dauberman, follows a man who returns to his childhood home to write his next book. Once there, he discovers his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, whom he must fight with the help of some rag-tag associates.
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Here’s the cast of the Game of Thrones prequel

HBO has announced more casting for “House of the Dragon”, the prequel to “Game of Thrones”, coming to HBO and HBO Max in 2022. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Resident, Marvel, Girl, Duel, Star

A virtual reality version of iconic video game “Resident Evil 4” has been set for release on October 21st this year as an exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 (and will not work on the older original Quest). “Resident Evil 4” VR will support both full-motion movements, as well as teleporting to various locations. [Source: Oculus Japan]
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy