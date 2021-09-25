CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Taking the mystery out of cholesterol

SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Research indicates that nearly 38% of US adults aged 20 years or older have high cholesterol, which puts them at a higher risk for heart attack and stroke. But high cholesterol can be “silent.” “If you have high cholesterol, you’d never know it, because it causes no symptoms,” Janet S. Wright, MD, FACC, director of CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention said. “That’s why it’s so important to get your cholesterol levels checked regularly.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
Crescent-News

CPAP for sleep apnea lowered cholesterol

Q. My doctors have been urging me for years to take cholesterol-lowering drugs. I have not taken them because I did not want to risk their adverse side effects. Last year, my cholesterol levels improved dramatically without drugs or diet change. That was despite reduced physical activity. In November 2019, my total cholesterol was 224 and my LDL was 165. In October 2020, I had total cholesterol of 198 and LDL of 117.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
the University of Delaware

Vitamin B12 and Alzheimer’s

Worms don’t wiggle when they have Alzheimer’s disease. Yet something helped worms with the disease hold onto their wiggle in Professor Jessica Tanis’s lab at the University of Delaware. In solving the mystery, Tanis and her team have yielded new clues into the potential impact of diet on Alzheimer’s, the...
SCIENCE
Sentinel

Link between high cholesterol and cancer

This cholesterol was an essential substance in the organism of people and is found in all cells of the body. Specifically, every human being needs cholesterol for the production of hormones , vitamin M with other substances that contribute to the metabolization of food. Usually , elevated blood cholesterol levels...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol Level#Cdc#Bpt Rrb Research#Facc
Knowridge Science Report

How to keep high blood pressure in check

About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure, but many don’t realize it. High blood pressure is sometimes called a “silent killer,” because it usually has no warning signs, yet it can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke. The good news is that...
HEALTH
Smart Life Tips

Physical warnings from your skin about heart and cholesterol

Keeping your heart healthy is obviously important, but you also need to pay attention to the danger signal that things aren't going well. Many people are on the lookout for urgent signs of chest pain, arm pain, and cold sweat, but there are also physical warnings that heart health can be impaired in the long run. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the presence of the heart in the skin can endanger the heart.
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Experts

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sentinel

This is the effective medicine to reduce triglycerides and cholesterol

Having elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in blood can be harmful for the health of people. For this reason, usually, medical specialists indicate the realization of a specific feeding , although there are also drugs capable of reducing these values ​​with. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
primewomen.com

Homeopathic Remedies for High Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by the liver and is present in effectively every cell of our bodies. It is essential in maintaining vital functions such as hormone and vitamin D production, fighting infection, building immunity, bone formation, and brain development. While there are different types of cholesterol, having too much unhealthy or LDL cholesterol can cause a wealth of health issues. There are a number of medications that can lower your cholesterol levels, but there are also many natural remedies for high cholesterol, and it’s worth exploring if any of them are right for you.
HEALTH
tctmd.com

Cumulative Burden of LDL Cholesterol Increases CHD Risk

Increasing exposure to LDL cholesterol in young adulthood and middle age is associated with a significantly increased risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) independent of midlife lipid levels, according to the results of a new analysis. The findings, published online September 22, 2021, in JAMA Cardiology, emphasize the importance of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

5 breakfasts to lower cholesterol levels

Having optimal levels of cholesterol is essential to enjoy good health , firstly because this substance is key to different functions in the body , such as the production of hormones other substances or digesting food and. However, having too high levels of Blood cholesterol can pose a real health...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to the CDC

"Your body undergoes many changes with aging," say the experts at the CDC. "As adults age, some may experience normal age-related changes in memory and thinking. Dementia, or severe memory loss that interferes with daily life, is not part of the normal aging process. Learn what's healthy aging and what's not." Read on for the warning signs that you're "not aging normally"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy