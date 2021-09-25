CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What can I do about getting jail time moved closer to where I live or eliminated after being turned away once already?

 9 days ago

Taking care of an old DUI from 2009 in Kittitas County. Currently satisfying EHM requirement and almost done with treatment. I was sentenced to 4 days in jail I have credit for 2 days served when it happened. I reported as required in May and I was turned away due to COVID-19. I live in Seattle so this was quite a journey with no license. When I returned home the court moves it to after my EHM which will be in mid December. Is there any conceivable way to resolve this without having to report to a jail 100 miles away a second time at my own expense. I don't even know if weather will allow me to get there by greyhound bus in December. I just want this to be behind me but I have been losing sleep about how I'm going to get through the final part (jail) after all this house arrest, treatment and fines.

