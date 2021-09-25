CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny throughout Long Island today, possible rain for Suffolk later

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

It will be sunny on Long Island throughout the day with clouds coming in for eastern Suffolk County later.

Temperature highs will be near 74 with showers in Suffolk County later on. Some rain in the East End could be briefly heavy.

It will be dry again until Tuesday when rain is expected with possible thunder.

Today: Mostly sunny with clouds building in for Eastern Suffolk late. Highs near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunset: 6:44.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers in Suffolk. Some towards the East End could be briefly heavy. Clearing by morning. Lows near 60.

Sunday: Sunny and nice with highs near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 77.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning with showers later in the day. Perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs near 75.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 69.

