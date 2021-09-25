Beverage can company building new Indiana factory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A beverage can company has started work on a new factory in eastern Indiana where it expects to produce about 3.6 billion cans a year. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this past week for the new aluminum can factory in Muncie that will be operated by Canpack, a subsidiary of the Polish company Giorgi Global. The factory is expected to ultimately employ about 340 people, according to the company.