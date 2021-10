Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of COVID-19 Updates by Richard Skolnik that will appear bi-weekly in the Los Alamos Daily Post. These are meant to keep the community informed on the status of the pandemic, critical new findings on the pandemic, and what this information suggests for our community’s response to COVID-19. These updates will complement the data that Eli Ben-Naim prepares for the Post. Unless otherwise noted, data is from the New York Times and the New Mexico Department of Health.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO