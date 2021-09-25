CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins loses bid for COVID vaccine exemption; NBA honors SF policy

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors' home opener for the 2021-22 NBA season is Oct. 21 against the Clippers. As of now, Andrew Wiggins won't suit up for it. Wiggins won't get to take the court at the Chase Center that night unless he complies with a San Francisco health order and is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beforehand. He has resisted getting the vaccine to this point, and the NBA has declined to give him an out. The league on Friday denied his request for a religious exemption.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

NBA denies Andrew Wiggins’ request for vax exemption

The NBA is denying Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all individuals inside the Chase Center. The San Francisco Department of Public Health recently announced that Wiggins would not be allowed to play at any home games this season...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Covid#Sf#Clippers#Eastern Conference#Department Of Heath#Chase Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

When Shaquille O'Neal Announced That He Is A Freemason On National Television

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most fascinating figures to enter the NBA in history. On the court, O'Neal was a dominant beast, getting and everything he wanted from opposition players using his frightening mix of size, speed, and strength. Off the court, Shaq is a charismatic figure, who is...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy