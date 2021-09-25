CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts considers allowing supervised drug-use sites

SFGate
 8 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Proposals to let Massachusetts create sites where people could use illegal drugs in the presence of staff trained in helping to reverse overdoses will be the focus of a daylong virtual hearing Monday at the Statehouse. One of the bills would create a 10-year pilot program “establishing...

www.sfgate.com

WWLP 22News

Mass. and Cass cited in drug consumption site push

BOSTON (SHNS) – In the years since Somerville officials began pushing to open the first supervised drug consumption site in Massachusetts, City Council President Matthew McLaughlin says he has heard an increasingly common refrain from opponents: “We don’t want another Mass. and Cass.”. But to McLaughlin, the snowballing crisis of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson to move to Tennessee as Massachusetts considers assault weapons ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts to gun-friendlier Tennessee in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs, officials announced Thursday. The gunmaker founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts, a state where company officials say legislative proposals...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Berkshire DA to testify on supervised drug consumption sites

BOSTON (WWLP) – Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington is scheduled to testify before the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery on the topic of supervised drug consumption sites Monday. The hearing begins at 11 a.m. and can be live streamed on the Legislature’s website. The entire hearing...
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

Injection sites could save lives and reduce drug use

70,000 people in the United States died from drug-related overdoses in 2019. The nearly fourfold increase since 1999, fueled by the opioid epidemic, underscores the need for new strategies rather than the failed punitive approach that has criminalized generations of Americans without dealing with their underlying problems. Other countries have shown promising results by setting up overdose prevention sites where people can use illegal drugs under the supervision of trained staff able to offer clean injection equipment, help in the event of an overdose and counseling on treatment. However, any plans to replicate those efforts in the United States have been hindered by the Trump administration’s perverse use of federal drug laws and the apparent refusal of the Biden administration to get involved.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MassLive.com

Doctors, advocates press Massachusetts legislature for safe drug consumption sites ‘empirically proven to save lives’

Years ago, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone believed supervised consumption sites for drug users were a bad idea. But the 55-year-old mayor — who admitted Monday that he didn’t always handle his own brother’s and cousin’s addiction struggles with enough “humanity and decency” — now finds himself an advocate, as his city looks to host the state’s first safe consumption site and as lawmakers consider bills to decriminalize the sites, increase treatment opportunities and address a statewide epidemic of overdose deaths.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Key flashpoints in debate over ‘supervised consumption sites’

FOR SEVERAL YEARS, Massachusetts lawmakers have been bandying about the idea of authorizing “supervised consumption sites” – locations where someone could use illicit drugs under medical supervision to prevent fatal overdoses. These sites could offer such services as clean needle exchanges and referrals to substance abuse treatment. The goal is...
HEALTH
Boston Herald

Supervised drug use, decriminalization bills before lawmakers

Legislation to allow addicts to use hard drugs like heroin and fentanyl in the presence of staff trained to prevent overdoses is on the agenda for a daylong virtual hearing Monday at the State House. One of the bills would create a 10-year pilot program “establishing two or more supervised...
POLITICS
WWLP 22News

MA lawmakers once again consider bill for safe drug consumption sites

BOSTON (WWLP) – For years now, the state legislature has considered establishing safe consumption sites to help drug users across the Commonwealth. This time last year, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said that ‘safe drug consumption sites’ violated federal law. But, now that Andrew Lelling is out of that job, the woman who is set to replace him, Suffolk DA Rachel Rollins, has a different outlook on the proposal.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Unveils Plan To Vaccinate California School Kids And Employees

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Newsom Signs Bills That Bring Greater Accountability For California Law Enforcement Agencies

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed eight new bills into law Thursday in Gardena that will set in motion sweeping changes for law enforcement. “We have a lot to be proud of, but there are areas where there is nothing to brag about,” Newsom said Thursday. During the signing, Newsom was flanked by family members of people killed by law enforcement, including the mother of Kenneth Ross Jr., an unarmed man having a mental crisis. Ross Jr. was shot in the back and killed by a Gardena Police officer. Kenneth Ross Jr., seen here in a cap and gown, was shot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Shift from arrests to treatment for drug use

I am in full agreement with the Sept. 24 editorial “A safe space to save lives.” My 10-plus years of experience, on the front lines, providing health care to drug users and overdose victims has proved to me that the current approach of trying to lock everyone up is not working. The “war on drugs” is an abject failure.
PHARMACEUTICALS

