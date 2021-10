The San Francisco Giants are finally seeing the last of Coors Field this weekend, as they embark on a three game series against the Colorado Rockies. Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.99 ERA, 3.65 FIP, with 139 strikeouts to 39 walks in 128 innings pitched. Wood’s last start was his first after being on injured list for COVID-19, so he was limited on his pitch count. He struck out four, allowing no walks, hits or runs in three innings of work.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO