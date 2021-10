After a bit of a comeback, the Braves ultimately lost in the bizarro world suspended seven inning game and then won game two highlighted by a Maddux from Max Fried on Friday, the Braves have a 1.5 game lead over the Phillies for the division lead in the NL East with a magic number of eight and eight scheduled games remaining for Atlanta to play, plus the postponed game against the Rockies that may or may not be played. The Phillies won again on Friday against the Pirates and get two more games against them before the big series in Atlanta between the two NL East competitors starts Tuesday. The Braves would do well to maintain as big of a gap as possible heading into that matchup.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO