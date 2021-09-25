CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Yanks' opening 6-2 lead at Ryder Cup could've been bigger

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans hit three unforgettable shots on the opening day of the Ryder Cup and two went for naught. Turns out they didn’t need them. Captain Steve Stricker's young squad patiently built the biggest U.S. opening-day lead since 1975, pummeling defending champion Europe in both the foursomes and fourball matches Friday for a 6-2 cushion. While the fast start wasn't new — the U.S. team has gone seven straight Ryder Cups without losing the opening session — the solid finish was.

