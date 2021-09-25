Yes, You Can Come Into Visvamitrasana
My teacher once jokingly reminded us that yoga is called a "practice" and not a "perfect." To me, no pose exemplifies that adage more than Visvamitrasana (Pose Dedicated to Visvamitra or Visvamitra's Twist), a challenging arm balance that demands the balance and strength of Vasisthasana (Side Plank) along with the foothold and flexibility of Parivrtta Surya Yantrasana (Compass Pose).www.yogajournal.com
