While summer reading season may be wrapping up, there are plenty of exciting new book releases still to look forward to. A whole slew of anticipated new titles are set to hit shelves this fall, including not only a range of anticipated releases from longtime authors, but also a bunch of captivating debut novels from some talented new voices. These stunning works are all fiction, but they vary widely in subject and tone, from a page-turning mystery thriller to a feel-good story about community to a nuanced and heartbreakingly honest portrait of marriage and motherhood. Whether you’re looking for the next entry in your favorite genre or hoping to try something new outside of your comfort zone, you’re sure to find something to keep you hooked in the pages of these engrossing new reads.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO