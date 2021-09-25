CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3, 2021: Model that beat experts says start Najee Harris, sit Tom Brady

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two weeks of limited participation, Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback. With Andy Dalton down because of a knee injury, Fields is the Bears' starter, but where should the rookie be in your Week 3 Fantasy football rankings? The No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is the last of the first-round quarterbacks to start a game, as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones all won their starting jobs before the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Sportsline#Packers#Lions#Steelers
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
ESPN

Richard Sherman signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Best offer I had'

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sherman signed a one-year contract. Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks and said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that multiple teams, including the...
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady's Father Says QB's Decision to Leave Patriots for Bucs Has Been Vindicated

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady believes history has already proved the future Hall of Famer correct following his departure from the New England Patriots. Tom Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast that his son felt a level of vindication following Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run.
NFL
CBS Boston

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
NFL
247Sports

Rob Gronkowski injury: Tampa Bay Buccaneers star X-rays negative, probable for Sunday

X-rays on Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski’s ribs came back negative Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gronkowski is expected to play on Sunday night against the Patriots in New England. Tampa Bay also received an injury update on running back Giovani Bernard. The 29-year-old suffered a slight...
NFL
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy