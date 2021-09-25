Tony Kieraldo • Hudson Ragtime Piano Suite
Like many a full generation before him Tony Kieraldo was introduced to ragtime by the movie The Sting. His father, Joe Kieraldo, a jazz fan and subscriber to this paper until his passing late last year, played him the film when he was ten and he was hooked. Now a successful performer and composer, Kieraldo is a pianist with Postmodern Jukebox, and the musical director for both the National Dance Institute in NYC and Celebrate the Beat in Colorado. He lives with his young family in Hudson, New York, about 120 miles up the Taconic State Parkway from NYC.syncopatedtimes.com
