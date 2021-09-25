Remembering Mark Allen Jones, Titan of Ragtime and Hot Jazz

Early History of the Galvanized Jazz Band & History of the Galvanized Jazz Band, Part 2: The Millpond Years. After the Millpond Tavern closed in December of 1995 the Galvanized Jazz Band tried a few months of Sundays at “Bill Miller’s Castle” in Branford, CT, which was operated as a catering hall and dance studio. There was an old grand piano, but it was virtually unplayable. Mr. Miller could not understand why we didn’t use it because it had such “beautiful legs.” Because other events in the castle sometimes ran late we often found ourselves waiting outside until after our nominal starting time, and that became more of a problem when the winter weather arrived. So we decided to go to a recording studio and make a CD.

