Remembering Mark Allen Jones, Titan of Ragtime and Hot Jazz

By Jeff Barnhart -with- Brian Holland
syncopatedtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, we lost a towering titan of ragtime and hot jazz piano. Mark Allen Jones passed away in his home in Carmel, CA. He had a muscular touch on the keys, an acerbic wit and never failed to entertain. Mark Allen Jones began playing piano at the age of...

syncopatedtimes.com

Wanted: Ted Des Plantes (For Playing Traditional Jazz)

I wasn’t going to review Ted des Plantes’ latest because I’d already covered several of his releases and thought I’d give our other reviewers a crack at it. I ripped it to my computer mindlessly and a few minutes later my ears perked up, “what hot young band is this?” The sound was familiar to me as a somewhat gothic art style that emerges when alt country bands take a hot jazz turn, right down to the “too silly” vocal. It was exactly the thing I was going for in the decade or so before I began working for this paper, back to my days in New Orleans.
MUSIC
syncopatedtimes.com

Texas Jazz Singer: Louise Tobin in the Golden Age of Swing and Beyond

Louise Tobin, who is 102, is the only person still alive who recorded jazz before 1940. While that remarkable fact is never stated in Kevin Edward Mooney’s Texas Jazz Singer, the release of this book is a happy surprise and is filled with plenty of fresh stories and diligent research.
TEXAS STATE
allaboutjazz.com

Miles Davis: How 9 Jazz Icons Remember His Genius

Miles was more like my good friend. He made sure I was eating, he took care of me, gave me money without asking when we were scuffling along. He was really special. He would ask me, ‘Are you reading?’. Like nearly every other jazz fan on the planet, I've long...
MUSIC
NWI.com

Boney James fills Hammond's Venue with hot jazz

Boney James was in the house at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue recently and jazz fans were thrilled. The Grammy-winning saxophonist performed a 90-minute show filled with favorite songs from his collection as well as tunes from his latest album "Solid." The saxophonist, producer and songwriter, who's currently touring in support...
HAMMOND, IN
syncopatedtimes.com

The Final Chorus October 2021

Note: These are the abbreviated remembrances that run at the front of the paper. Each of these men earned a longer tribute that can be found by clicking the link on their name. Schaap’s dedication to all things jazz earned him six GRAMMYs, in categories as diverse as Album Notes...
MUSIC
syncopatedtimes.com

The Tears of a Clown

My desire to lead my band and sing the old tunes hasn’t cooled, but my hustle has. My reality with an at-risk mother has devolved into: “Is that an allergy cough… or?” It has affected my desire to drum up gigs for my band. If the pay in our music industry was as high as the misogyny, I might be more motivated.
MUSIC
syncopatedtimes.com

Ralph Sutton’s Last Hurrah

Last month, I included a partial list of discontinued festivals in my column. Performing at these festivals provided me with memories that make me smile to this day. One was my 30-minute set duetting with piano legend Ralph Sutton during the Sunday afternoon session of the 2001 Summit Jazz Festival in Denver, CO. Every second of that amazing opportunity still resonates.
MUSIC
syncopatedtimes.com

History of the Galvanized Jazz Band, Pt. 3: After the Millpond

Early History of the Galvanized Jazz Band & History of the Galvanized Jazz Band, Part 2: The Millpond Years. After the Millpond Tavern closed in December of 1995 the Galvanized Jazz Band tried a few months of Sundays at “Bill Miller’s Castle” in Branford, CT, which was operated as a catering hall and dance studio. There was an old grand piano, but it was virtually unplayable. Mr. Miller could not understand why we didn’t use it because it had such “beautiful legs.” Because other events in the castle sometimes ran late we often found ourselves waiting outside until after our nominal starting time, and that became more of a problem when the winter weather arrived. So we decided to go to a recording studio and make a CD.
MUSIC
syncopatedtimes.com

The Blues-Singing Smiths: Mamie, Clara, Trixie, and Laura

In 1920, the success of Mamie Smith’s recording of “Crazy Blues,” the first blues recorded by an African-American singer, was a major surprise to the recording industry. Up until then, the record companies had not taken advantage of the potentially lucrative market of American blacks who wanted to buy records. (Read: In 1920 Mamie Smith’s Crazy Blues paved the way for Black Music & Perry Bradford, Fred Hager, and Mamie Smith’s Crazy Blues)
MUSIC
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
syncopatedtimes.com

The Red Onion Jazz Band: A Hot Time in New York City

Note: Earlier in 2021, jazz writer Dave Radlauer was offered a collection of recordings by the Red Onion Jazz Band—from the collection of Dick Dreiwitz, the band’s last trombonist. Dave sent out a plea for help in preserving and distributing the recordings. At the same time, The Syncopated Times’ Joe Bebco asked for interested parties to consider writing a detailed article on the Red Onion Jazz Band. In this article, we will touch on the origins of the Red Onion Jazz Band, its lineup from the 1950s on, and a development which may keep the Red Onion sound alive for future audiences.
THEATER & DANCE
syncopatedtimes.com

The Stompin’ Style of Pianist Frank Melrose

Jeff Barnhart: This column is a special one for me! Several years ago, Hal introduced me to the music of Frank Melrose (it’s truly a highlight to play Melrose’s “Market Street Jive” with Hal) and to his daughter, Ida Melrose (Shoufler). Hal and I call her “Aunt Ida” and to her we are “Nephew Hal” and “Nephew Jeff.” How did you meet Ida, Hal?
MUSIC
Comments / 0

