Urbana Woman Facing Charges Following Fatal Head-On Crash
A woman from Urbana is facing charges after reportedly causing a head-on crash involving a tanker truck earlier this year resulting in the death of her child. Law enforcement says 28-year-old Britaney Nicole Kirchgessner was booked Thursday into the Miami County jail. She is waiting to be arraigned in court on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.www.peakofohio.com
