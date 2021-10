It was another loss for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Las Vegas, however this loss to the Raiders felt different than the 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Miami put up a valiant fight, and even though Coach Flores would go on to say after the game that there are no “moral victories” in the NFL, even though the Dolphins couldn’t pull out a win in overtime, this was the next best thing for the team and their loyal fanbase. A close loss like Sunday’s where the team shows toughness and resiliency, is far better than getting destroyed by five touchdowns at home to a division rival. Call me Captain Obvious, I know.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO