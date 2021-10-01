Schlotzsky’s: $5 Pizza and Flatbreads today!

Today only, Schlotzsky’s is celebrating National Pizza Month by offering $5 Pizza and Flatbread!. To redeem this offer, just download the Schlotzsky’s app where it will automatically be added into your Schlotzsky’s Reward Account. Limit five per purchase. Valid today only, October 1, 2021 only.
Pickle lovers attending the Big E will want to make a beeline straight to Angela’s Pizza to order a slice, or full pie, of the pickle pizza. Head on over to Commonwealth Ave. and you can find Angela’s Pizza and its newest menu item, the pickle pizza. The new pizza features a white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese and is smothered with dill pickles. After coming out of the oven, the pizza is drizzled with ranch and topped off with dill seasoning.
This simple flatbread showcases the natural sweetness of figs by pairing them with ribbons of floral orange zest and a creamy vanilla-infused spread. Perfect as a fruit-forward appetizer or light dessert, you can even bake the flatbread base beforehand and have it ready for quick assembly. Fresh figs are luscious in this recipe, but you can always substitute dried figs if they are out of season or not quite at their peak.
Lupo Pizzeria is serving up neapolitan-style pizzas with flavor combinations and toppings you’re not likely to find anywhere else. The pizza shop opened its doors at 1908 14th St. NW in late July, just one storefront down from its sister restaurant Lupo Verde on the restaurant-packed 14th Street corridor between Logan Circle and U Street. Unlike Lupo Verde, Lupo Pizzeria doesn’t require reservations and is noticeably less expensive, creating a casual dining experience with equally well-executed Italian cuisine.
Becky Burns of Chaney's Pizza talks about the restaurant and its offerings. "The meat lovers pizza and cheez stix." There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?. "Customer service and quality...
Ingredients:Fresh doughOlive oilPizza toppings The third ingredient (Pizza toppings) is up to your taste-sauce, cheese, meat, veg, etc. I preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Cover the bottom of your cast iron with a thin layer of oil. Work your dough until it fills the cast iron. You can go straight to the oven now or let it rise a bit in the cast iron if you want.
A four-course beer and pizza tasting featuring Jimmy’s Pizza and One-Legged Pheasant is scheduled for Oct. 7. At the event, the pizza menu will offer a southern flair including po’ boy pizza, red beans and rice pizza, gumbo pizza and a pecan pie dessert pizza. All attendees must be older than 21, and forms of identification will be checked at the door.
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The former Varsity Pizzeria is becoming Original PJ’s Varsity Pizza and is under new ownership. They made the announcement of their Facebook page. The new owners will still serve hometown favorites and are working with the former owners as they transition the business. Original PJ’s Varsity...
David Portnoy or better know as the “El Presidente” is the founder of Barstool Sports. One of the most popular segments on the Barstool Sports YouTube channel is Barstool Pizza Reviews. Starting in 2015, Portnoy goes around New York City tasting different pizza. He takes one bite from the actual...
This pizza spot originally opened in East Harlem in 1947, and then moved into a tiny brick building on the first floor of a white house in Pelham Bay about a decade later. We don’t know who lives in that house, but we hope they get Louie & Ernie’s New York-style pizza as often as their digestive tract allows. Foldable, with just the right kind of grease drip, this is some of the best pizza in the city. We especially love how sweet and saucy their pies are, with a layer of mozzarella pooling in the middle like Pangea. All you need to do is bring cash, and decide whether you want a slice on a paper plate or a full pie.
Just like its sister store in Lake Charles, Mr Gatti's Pizza in Sulphur took a lick during the hurricanes and freeze. Like most places, it took two steps forward and two steps back. Just recently, Mr Gatti's in Lake Charles opened its doors with open arms, happy to be back and serving the area. Now it seems as though it's time for the Sulphur store to do the exact same thing.
GREENVILLE, Pa. (MyValleyDeals) – Family and fun are always on the menu at Padrone’s Pizza and Pub in Downtown Greenville. Since 2006 we’ve used delicious locally sourced food products to create the best pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads. For Lunch or dinner – it’s a great spot to spend time with neighbors and friends!
Born and raised in Columbus, Mike Gallicchio is first and foremost an entrepreneur. You might be familiar with some of his work. He’s owner of the Columbus Food Truck Festival, Columbus Wine Festival, and Columbus Fiery Foods Festival, as well as a food truck fabrication company, Titan Trucks. His father (Pops) is the real pizza connoisseur of Columbus—He owned several Domino’s Pizza franchises. Once he was old enough, though, Gallicchio spent many a night makin’ pies and traveling from store to store proofing dough and slapping sauce. While he’s since eked out a living in a different part of Columbus’ cuisine scene, Gallicchio’s love for all things pizza has remained, and searching out perfect pies is something he’s passionate about. Every month, you can count on Gallicchio to share one of his favorite pizza places. Will it be one of your own favorites, or a new place to try?
Mike Bausch is back this afternoon with a recipe for Andolini’s Gyro Pizza. To make Andolini’s Gyro pizza at home you’ll need:. 9 oz of Gyro meat, sliced & cut into 1” to 2” squares. 7 oz. of mozzarella — shredded / diced mozzarella. 1 cup of shredded/torn romaine. 1...
If you love Pizza Pizza's creamy garlic sauce, you'll love these. If you love pepperoni pizza, crispy chicken and Pizza Pizza's iconic creamy garlic sauce, you're definitely in for a treat. Josh Elkin, Canada's very own food hack genius, has teamed up with Pizza Pizza to create two mouthwatering and...
Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
For the last two years, Bob’s wife, Marianne, had been avoiding bread as she followed the keto lifestyle. Now that bread is back on the menu, there’s one thing she is craving: pizza! Marianne joined Bob to talk about the different ways to make a homemade pizza. They even get listeners to chime in with their preferred methods.
When you are born in a city that is famous for pizza it kinda stays with you no matter where ya live. Radio has taken me to 9 different states over 25 years and while Alabama will go down as the worst state for pizza, I've found that if you look hard enough you are never far away from some pretty good pizza in most places.
Comments / 0