Pokemon Unite to Add New Pokemon Next Week
Pokemon Unite has announced the release date for a new Pokemon. Mamoswine will be added to the game on September 29th, just one week after developer Tencent released a mobile version of the popular MOBA-style game. Mamoswine's role in the game is unknown. However, a spotlight video released by Tencent showed off several of the Pokemon's moves that focus on ramming into opponents with its large tusks and freezing them with several ice moves. This matches Mamoswine's role in the main game, where the Pokemon has impressive attacking stats but mediocre defense. You can check out the preview for Mamoswine below:comicbook.com
Comments / 0