Pokemon Unite to Add New Pokemon Next Week

Glitches are nothing new in the video game sphere, from the bizarre facial animations in "Mass Effect: Andromeda" to the truly funny bugs in "Cyberpunk 2077." Gamers have seen some truly bizarre visual glitches play out before their very eyes throughout the years. Now it seems a new glitch has earned a spot for "Pokémon Unite" on this infamous list of glitchy games. The monster-filled MOBA game has already received some negative press for the way it allows bots to ruin multiplayer and the unfortunate pay-to-win aspects of some of its in-game items. At least this issue is a little bit more amusing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO