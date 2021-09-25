CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German national election too close to call, polls suggest, as key candidates hold final rallies

By Nadine Schmidt, CNN
 8 days ago

CNN — The race to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor remains wide open ahead of a national election on Sunday, according to the latest polls. Poll predictions on Saturday point to the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) holding a small but narrowing lead over Merkel's party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

wtvbam.com

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the...
ELECTIONS
wnmufm.org

Exit Polls Show An Extremely Close Race In German Election To Succeed Angela Merkel

Early exit polls from Germany show an extremely close race between the center-left Social Democratic Party and the center-right Christian Democratic Union, in an election that will decide the next chancellor of the country after 16 years of Angela Merkel in office. Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its partner, the...
WORLD
Times News

Thunberg joins German climate rally before election

BERLIN (AP) - Tens of thousands of environmental activists staged a rally outside Germany’s parliament Friday, two days before the country holds a national election, to demand that politicians take stronger action to curb climate change. The protest outside the Reichstag in Berlin was part of a string of rallies...
PROTESTS
Derrick

German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters Friday, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship, has made...
ELECTIONS
BBC

German election: Climate protesters rally in cities

Climate change activists are rallying in cities around Germany ahead of federal elections on Sunday. "No political party is doing enough," Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg told a gathering of thousands in Berlin. The activists are calling for Germany to do more to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees C and...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Candidates Stump As Thunberg Rallies For German Vote 'Of A Century'

Candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's weekend election were hitting the hustings Friday in a last-ditch bid for votes in a tight race, as tens of thousands of activists including Greta Thunberg rallied to demand climate action. As Germany's top parties were set to hold final rallies ahead...
ELECTIONS

