CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC restaurant consumed by large fire in Salt Lake City

By Natasha Haraki
ABC4
ABC4
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoxpE_0c7ocPl600

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in the area of 1528 West North Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away.

The affected structure is Diamond Lil’s, a steakhouse in Salt Lake City. The restaurant had been shut down for some time and the building was vacant when the blaze erupted.

Salt Lake City Police are assisting with road closures in the area. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area near North Temple from Redwood Road to 1200 W. and as 700 North. Heavy smoke continues plaguing the area near the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYKoj_0c7ocPl600
    (Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnbc5_0c7ocPl600
    (Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FHxv_0c7ocPl600
    (Courtesy of the Salt Lake Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhxca_0c7ocPl600
    (Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMYz5_0c7ocPl600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351BLR_0c7ocPl600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENmxw_0c7ocPl600
    (Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will be assisting passengers getting off the Green Line Trains at the Power Station Platform. For safety reasons, passengers will have to enter and exit on the south side of the platform, according to UTA.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of fire is still under investigation.

ABC4 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Large Tortoise found roaming University of Utah Campus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A large tortoise was reunited with his family after being found on the University of Utah’s campus. A University police officer found “Frankie” roaming near the Orthopedic Center on Oct. 3 strolling through a bed of grass. The 50 pound tortoise was transported to a secluded area near the Natural […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heading outdoors this weekend? Things are getting cold and wet quickly in Utah

(ABC4) – The switch has been flipped weather-wise in Utah. According to several key indicators, weather advisories, and forecasts from ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather team, Utah residents will see a pronounced difference from the weather enjoyed last weekend to the weather expected for this one. To borrow an expression, winter is coming. Fall is here now. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Salt Lake Bike Officer finds drugs, gun during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City Police Officer found illegal narcotics, a stolen firearm and cash during a traffic stop Thursday. The Pioneer Bike Officer initially stopped the vehicle for a registration violation in Salt Lake City. Upon the officer’s discovery, the driver of the vehicle had a variety of drugs […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Zion National Park closing slot canyons in anticipation of flash floods

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Washington County is seeing rain and Zion National Park is closing slot canyons due to a Flash Flood Warning. If you’re driving through Washington County toward Springdale, you may have gotten a notification from the National Weather Service stating conditions are dangerous and traveling may be life threatening. Visitors in Springdale […]
SPRINGDALE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Juvenile stabbed at Willow Park in Logan, suspect in custody

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital after allegedly being stabbed in Logan, Wednesday night. Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a fight at Willow Park near the batting cages. As officers drove to the scene, they received a call stating that a person had been […]
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Fire#Accident#Uta#Abc4 Utah
ABC4

IN FOCUS Discussion: Extending RECA for downwinders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the United States conducted nearly 200 atmospheric nuclear weapons development tests from 1945 to 1962 at the federal Nevada Test Site. Tens of thousands of workers who were involved in uranium and mining processing that were essential to these tests were exposed to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

UPDATE: Rockville shooting suspect identified by police

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who led multiple police agencies on a pursuit on State Route 9, while firing at vehicles and at police Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, police received a report stating that Shannon Alan Griffin, 55, reportedly brandished a weapon toward […]
ROCKVILLE, UT
ABC4

Do you rely on apps before hiking? SAR officials share growing concerns

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – As search and rescue leaders in Washington County are seeing more hikers getting lost in Southern Utah, officials are warning recreators of the do’s and dont’s when exploring new territory. Donielle Morgenstern is visiting a trail in Hurricane with her daughter from out of state. “What are the trails near us […]
ABC4

Man rescued after losing way along Jacob’s Ladder Trail

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued by crews Monday morning after spending the night near Jacobs Ladder Trail. Utah County Sheriff says the 51-year-old man was found just before 9 a.m. above Alpine and Draper after summiting Lone Peak on Sunday. Authorities say the man lost his way amid heavy brush in the […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

IN FOCUS Discussion: National Rail Safety Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to Operation Lifesaver, a fatal train-vehicle collision happens every three hours in the United States. The most common cause cited for these accidents is negligence and recklessness on the part of drivers and pedestrians. Last year in the country, there were 8,558 incidents involving trains and vehicles/pedestrians resulting in […]
TRAFFIC
ABC4

Utah to receive $292 million in COVID-19 support from FEMA

DENVER, CO (ABC4) – FEMA has approved over $292 million of COVID-19 assistance for Utah residents as of Oct. 1. The funds have been distributed to Utah tribes, counties, cities, individuals and other state and local partners according to a news release. The funding has been distributed as follows: $113 million for vaccines, testing sites, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21. Police say Morgan Danielle Sessions left a note at her home in Eagle Mountain saying she was living in St. George with friends. Soon after, her mother reported her missing. Home security footage shows someone […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

502
Followers
134
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy