SLC restaurant consumed by large fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in the area of 1528 West North Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away.

The affected structure is Diamond Lil’s, a steakhouse in Salt Lake City. The restaurant had been shut down for some time and the building was vacant when the blaze erupted.

Salt Lake City Police are assisting with road closures in the area. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area near North Temple from Redwood Road to 1200 W. and as 700 North. Heavy smoke continues plaguing the area near the fire.

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)





(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will be assisting passengers getting off the Green Line Trains at the Power Station Platform. For safety reasons, passengers will have to enter and exit on the south side of the platform, according to UTA.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of fire is still under investigation.

ABC4 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.