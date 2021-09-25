CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (9/25/21) - NCAA Football | How to Watch, Start Time

By Tyler Kuehl
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
On Saturday, a matchup between one of the top teams in the country meet an underdog team looking to pull off another upset in primetime, as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Sooners are 3-0 to start their 2021 campaign, but it has not been all...

