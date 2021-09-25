Tyneside World War Two women workers memories sought

Write a column on Windsor history? Didn’t they just become a city like, last week? How could they have any history?. Turns out I was wrong about that. Good golly Miss Molly, was I ever wrong about that. Windsor might have just recently incorporated (July 1, 1992), but the rich bottomland east of the Russian River between Healdsburg and Mark West has been known politely as the community of Windsor a lot longer than that. Impolitely, it was known as “Poor Man’s Flats” because of a relative lack of prosperity compared to those tonier towns. Oh, the land was good for farming all right – I wasn’t kidding about rich bottom land – but the money from those farms tended to end up in city slicker pockets north and south. The ones who worked the land – then as now – were dominated by more marginalized people. Migrant labor, they called them back then. Braceros. Or Okies, or Chinese, or whoever was on the bottom at any given moment. Not that any of this is unique to Windsor, of course.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO