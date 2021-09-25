CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyneside World War Two women workers memories sought

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemories from women who lived and worked in Newcastle during World War Two are being sought for an exhibition. Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums (TWAM) are researching women's experiences during WW2 from those who worked in the factories or shipyards to those who joined the Women's Land Army. They...

abc27 News

Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known […]
U.K.
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
