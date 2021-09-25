CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun and warm temps to close the weekend, rain on the way for Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island will see beautiful weather with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Temperature will be near 75 Sunday with even warmer weather for Monday. Rain will return to the forecast Tuesday with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. WHAT'S NEW: Beautiful weather for today. A bit breezy with seasonable...

