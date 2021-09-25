OSU Student Wins Environmental Prize

An Oregon State University PhD student who’s bringing his love of salamanders and science to minority children has been awarded the Bullitt Foundation environmental prize. With his faculty advisor and others, Christopher Cousins wrote a book about Latino children who learn from frogs and salamanders about their pond habitat. He said if kids read about people like them who care for nature, they’re more likely to be involved. “I grew up overseas, on military bases, and I didn’t know that this was really a career path," he told KLCC. "Part of the big passion for me was, let’s let as many people know as we can, especially in these communities that are under-represented in science.”