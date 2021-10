Dementia—a progressive brain disorder that can affect a person's cognition, judgment, and ability to live an independent life—is a serious disease with one unavoidable risk factor: Getting older. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050, simply because so many of us are getting older. Early detection is crucial, because in many cases, the treatments are available that can slow progression of the disease. These are some of the signs that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says may indicate dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO