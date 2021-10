LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of the world’s best golfers are competing for their chance to become a PGA professional, and that competition starts in Lincoln. On any given weekend, 10/11 could be airing a PGA golf tournament, but where do some of these golfers get their start? Many of them actually get their start on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is in Lincoln, at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO