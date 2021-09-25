CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Taking the mystery out of cholesterol

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Research indicates that nearly 38% of US adults aged 20 years or older have high cholesterol, which puts them at a higher risk for heart attack and stroke. But high cholesterol can be “silent.” “If you have high cholesterol, you’d never know it, because it causes no symptoms,” Janet S. Wright, MD, FACC, director of CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention said. “That’s why it’s so important to get your cholesterol levels checked regularly.”

easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
Crescent-News

CPAP for sleep apnea lowered cholesterol

Q. My doctors have been urging me for years to take cholesterol-lowering drugs. I have not taken them because I did not want to risk their adverse side effects. Last year, my cholesterol levels improved dramatically without drugs or diet change. That was despite reduced physical activity. In November 2019, my total cholesterol was 224 and my LDL was 165. In October 2020, I had total cholesterol of 198 and LDL of 117.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
the University of Delaware

Vitamin B12 and Alzheimer’s

Worms don’t wiggle when they have Alzheimer’s disease. Yet something helped worms with the disease hold onto their wiggle in Professor Jessica Tanis’s lab at the University of Delaware. In solving the mystery, Tanis and her team have yielded new clues into the potential impact of diet on Alzheimer’s, the...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Stop Doing This Or You'll Get High Cholesterol, Says Mayo Clinic

Since high cholesterol has no symptoms, you may be putting yourself at risk without even realizing it. "Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease," says the Mayo Clinic. "Factors that can increase your risk of bad cholesterol include" the following. Read on for what the Clinic says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Sentinel

Link between high cholesterol and cancer

This cholesterol was an essential substance in the organism of people and is found in all cells of the body. Specifically, every human being needs cholesterol for the production of hormones , vitamin M with other substances that contribute to the metabolization of food. Usually , elevated blood cholesterol levels...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

How to keep high blood pressure in check

About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure, but many don’t realize it. High blood pressure is sometimes called a “silent killer,” because it usually has no warning signs, yet it can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke. The good news is that...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Reducing stroke risk from AFib without blood thinners

Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a condition in which the heart beats chaotically and rapidly. As many as 6 million people in the United States and 9% of those over the age of 65 have the condition. To help prevent a stroke—a common and serious risk associated with AFib—patients are treated with blood thinners. But for some, the medication itself can be risky. Fortunately, physicians have another tool in their stroke prevention arsenal: an implantable device.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This cholesterol in body can accurately predict heart attack and stroke

In a new study from Johns Hopkins Medicine, researchers found that so-called “remnant cholesterol” (RC) provides an accurate stand-alone metric—just as doctors currently use measures of low-density lipoprotein (LDL)—for predicting the risk of clogged arteries, heart attacks and strokes. In fact, the researchers say, an RC measure may detect the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
signalscv.com

Understanding the symptoms of atrial fibrillation

The human heart beats 60 to 100 times per minute on average, which equates to between 86,400 and 144,000 beats per day. Over the course of a lifetime, an individual’s heart may beat more than two billion times. A fully functional heart is like a well-oiled machine. However, various conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Experts

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Sentinel

This is the effective medicine to reduce triglycerides and cholesterol

Having elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in blood can be harmful for the health of people. For this reason, usually, medical specialists indicate the realization of a specific feeding , although there are also drugs capable of reducing these values ​​with. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in...
LIFESTYLE
Sentinel

Why does cholesterol increase even if you eat healthy?

The cholesterol will be a substance organic fat that I learned found in all cells of the human body. Thus, it deals with the essential nutritional element for this correct functioning of the organism with when its inadequate levels may have negative consequences for health . Most of the cholesterol...
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Weight loss may reverse heart disease risks: Study

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): According to a new study, major weight loss may reverse most of the cardiovascular risks associated with obesity. The cross-sectional study of the US adult population was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), which is being held online this year from September 27 to October 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Microbial therapy for fatty liver

One in four adults has fatty liver, which means that excess fat has accumulated in their liver cells, and the accumulation of fat in the liver has been observed even in children. Fatty liver is a lifestyle disease, and the risk for developing one is increased by overweight and a lack of physical exercise. Diet quality plays a role, too. Eating too much sugar, low-fiber grains and foods rich in hard fats, such as butter and high-fat dairy products, speeds up the accumulation of fat in liver cells. Heavy drinking is also a considerable risk factor; however, only one in five cases of fatty liver disease is caused by alcohol.
SCIENCE

