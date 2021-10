The concept of immortality is an interesting one to consider. Is it worth living forever if you had to watch the world pass you by? Well, in Japan, a certain anime by the name of The Vampire Dies in No Time chooses to forget all that serious discussion and introduces you to Draluc, a vampire with the curse of immortality. Funimation – the Sony-owned group that recently acquired Crunchyroll – will be streaming this new anime for Western audiences later this year.

