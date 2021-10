Residents are warning neighbors of loose and vicious dogs in the area after a recent attack involving a child. Dog Attacks in Pine Trails! This evening abt 6 pm a little boy about 7 was standing beside his bike & all of a sudden a pitbull & a large dog with fuzzy white hair charged out the front door & started attacking his legs & I screamed to the top of my lungs & told the little girl that lived in the house "GO GET UR MOTHER!" The mother & son got the dogs inside & all of a sudden they charged out again to bite him again!! If I hadn't been there they woulda tore his face up!!! And I'm pretty sure these dogs haven't had a rabies vaccine. I told the little boy to go home & tell his mother but nothing became of that.SMH! SO I CALLED THE POLICE & I DON'T KNOW IF THEY EVEN CAME OUT! I'm gonna call them back to see if they came out. The dogs need to be picked up, tested for rabies & then euthanized!! This happened in Pinetrails on Kemrock Dr close to the end of the street!!! - R.B.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO