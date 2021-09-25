CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

By Samantha Conti
Wwd.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSex sells, and so do sneakers. Philipp Plein is feeling bullish as his company springs back from COVID-19, with plans to open a new showroom on Milan’s via Burlamacchi later this year (the still-rough venue, which spans 15,000 square feet, served as the party and screening space for his spring 2022 show film featuring Megan Fox). He’s also drawing up plans to open a restaurant, bar and club “and maybe even a hotel” in an historical Milan building next year. But the ink isn’t dry yet, so he wasn’t giving any more details.

Wwd.com

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

Alexandre Vauthier chased up his all-black fall couture couture collection with lashings of vivid tones, like absinthe green or turquoise in this ready-to-wear continuation. Showcased in still photography rather than a film, his designs telegraphed a desire to embrace life once more. The look: The extensive range of Vauthier’s silhouettes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Pre-pandemic, Valentino ready-to-wear shows in Paris were typically staged in a sleek tent — a metaphor for the fashion bubble, a closed community of media and retail professionals, VIPs and influencers. For spring 2022, Pierpaolo Piccioli switched to the Carreau du Temple, a former market building in the bustling and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Maison Rabih Kayrouz RTW Spring 2022

Rabih Kayrouz continued to mine the cuts that he has been developing over decades of couture work — his treasures, as he called them during a preview at his Parisian studio. This time, he distilled his couture experience into a wardrobe for whatever comes next, be it an urban escapade abroad or dancing on a starlit beach.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Philipp Plein
Wwd.com

Beautiful People RTW Spring 2022

Wearing a garment two ways is so 2021, even for Beautiful People designer Hidenori Kumakiri. This time around, three is the magic number for the majority of these transformable garments inspired by a Japanese poem titled “Be not Deafeated by the Rain.” But permutations go up to 24 for one extravagant lace look, which is the star of the first minute of this season’s film.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Alexis Mabille RTW Spring 2022

Alexis Mabille continued to concentrate on eveningwear, which represents 80 percent of his business, proposing an eclectic lineup of gowns designed for ease of movement with clever constructions that did not compromise on the old Hollywood glamour he is best known for. The look: With A-line rather than hourglass shapes,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Explore the K-Way x Engineered Garments Collection

As we welcome the fall with functional outerwear and fleece lining, K-Way has linked up with Engineered Garments for a slick capsule of seasonal essentials. Engineered Garments' designer Daiki Suzuki has a knack for rebirthing classic pieces of menswear with fabrications one might describe as engineered for performance if you'll pardon the pun. With the reveal of Spring/Summer 2022 earlier this season, Japanese-born American designer Suzuki demonstrated his prowess working with print and silhouette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Paul Smith RTW Spring 2022

Live from Paris … it was the Paul Smith show. The British designer has always been chatty — and a great entertainer — but this season he took it up a notch and staged a “Saturday Night Live”-style show at his splendid Paris headquarters, where he painted the rooms — and even scented them — to jibe with the collection’s Tuscan countryside theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Offset Is Living His Fashion Dream at Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B and Offset have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The couple have made the most of their visit to the city, sitting front row at fashion shows, shopping, socializing and turning every appearance into a capital-F fashion moment. They also walked the runway together, which doubled as a red carpet, at the Balenciaga show Saturday night. Taking in the Lanvin show the next morning, the Atlanta-based rapper told WWD it was a “crazy” experience.More from WWDFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022Roger Vivier Brings Fantasy Back to Paris Fashion WeekBeautiful People RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

It’s been a major few months for Ann Demeulemeester — the designer and the brand — with the reopening of a historic flagship in Antwerp, Belgium; pride of place in the permanent exhibit of the city’s overhauled MoMu fashion museum, and a new direction for the business, which is now owned by the Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Litkovskaya RTW Spring 2022

Ukranian designer Lilia Litkovskaya continued to experiment with form for spring, creating abstract, cleverly constructed silhouettes that mixed romantic inspirations from nature — the ruffles and cuts of the pieces were meant to resemble flower petals — with more modernist lines and references, including Keith Haring art. The look: Minimalist...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

L’Oréal Paris Stages Fashion Show

PARIS — L’Oréal Paris ramped up its messaging Sunday, staging a runway display on the square overlooking the Eiffel Tower at Trocadéro — known as Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, or Human Rights Plaza. The brand added “and Women’s” to the square’s name in French, which translates literally to “Rights...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Summer-Inspired Retro Spring Fashion

The Sandro Spring/Summer 2022 collection features minimal design language for the warmer seasons ahead. It celebrates simplicity above all else, with casual silhouettes that show off its premium shapes and detailing throughout. The seasonal collection features monochromatic suits, earthy tones, and paired looks that are ready for the weekend or utilitarian purposes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Anrealage RTW Spring 2022

Kunihiko Morinaga, creative director of the Japanese label Anrealage, has always played with perception, and the online presentation format seems to have given him new freedom to explore. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Oscar-nominated animator Mamoru Hosoda on “Belle,” which premiered in Cannes to a 14-minute standing ovation, one...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Drest Launches Beauty Mode With Gucci Beauty

Click here to read the full article. London-based fashion game developer Drest shifted into beauty mode on Friday, releasing an array of virtual makeup from Gucci Beauty in the app for a limited time thanks to an exclusive partnership with the brand. Ushering in the game’s new “Beauty Mode,” players will be able to experiment with 29 assets representing products such as Rouge de Beauté Brillant lipstick gloss, Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish, Palette Beauté des Yeux eye shadow and others.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wwd.com

Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Dice Kayek’s collection was shot once again captured by filmmaker Marie Schuller, who created a quirky short video mixing mystery, comedy – and four somewhat possessed-seeming models on the hunt for a big-eared, furry beast. (Think postmodern “Alice in Wonderland” à la David Lynch.) The majestic grounds and rooms of an 18th-century French castle, the Château d’Aunoy, set the stage well to display Ece Ege’s whimsical collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring 2022

Regal, romantic — and relevant — Yohji Yamamoto’s collection was also a statement about global warming — not that anyone watching the show would necessarily have noticed. The clothes, all of which were black, were just too distracting. Long, draped dresses with high waists and low necklines had a neoclassical...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Daylight-Evaluative Spring Fashion

South Korean designer Jiyong Kim introduces its new collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season that celebrates the power of the sun. The seasonal range explores a closer ideal of daylight as the main design theme, delivering workwear silhouettes. It also features some lifestyle designs such as curtains and tents...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2022

It’s been an eventful year for Nina Ricci, which this spring closed its historic flagship boutique in Paris as it pivoted to a digital-first strategy and slashed its prices in order to make the collection more accessible. The brand is without a general manager, following the departure of Charlotte Tasset last month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

