The Metropolitan Economic Development Association’s Million Dollar Challenge Awards $1.2M to Minority Entrepreneurs

By Ashantai Hathaway
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago
Five entrepreneurs now have financial backing for their businesses thanks to a group called Meda. According to PR Newswire, Metropolitan Economic Development Association’s Million Dollar Challenge — the largest Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) entrepreneurial competition in the nation — has announced the winners of the fourth annual competition where five companies received $1.2 million in financial support.

