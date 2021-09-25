The Metropolitan Economic Development Association’s Million Dollar Challenge Awards $1.2M to Minority Entrepreneurs

From St. Louis Business Journal: Missouri economic development chief Rob Dixon is joining electric utility Ameren Missouri. The head of the state’s Department of Economic Development will make the switch Oct. 29. Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Dixon, who’s been with the state since July 2017, will leave public employment Oct. 22, and added that Parson is considering candidates to lead the department in the interim until a permanent replacement can be appointed. It also said an acting director would be announced prior to Dixon’s departure date.

