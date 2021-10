Conor McGregor has been handed the key to Miami - two years after he was arrested and charged in the city for alleged strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief. The UFC fighter was awarded the ceremonial honour by Miami mayor Francis Suarez on Wednesday. The Irishman was arrested in March 2019 after being accused of stealing and smashing a fan’s phone outside of a hotel in Miami Beach. The charges were later dropped after the former two-weight UFC champion settled a civil lawsuit with the alleged victim out of court. McGregor, who has not fought since he broke his leg in...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO