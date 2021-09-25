CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of stalking high school teacher at school

 8 days ago

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old man was arrested this week after deputies said he was stalking a teacher and trespassed multiple times at a high school southeast of Tacoma.

The man was arrested at work and was booked into jail on suspicion of felony stalking, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss told The News Tribune.

He was arrested after a Graham-Kapowsin High School resource officer received an email about the school having issues with the man “constantly” trespassing, Moss said. He said the man was not allowed to be there because of a prior conviction.

In 2015 the man was caught on school grounds with a knife, a fake gun, duct tape and a wig, Moss said. He said police believed the items were meant to be used for a sexual assault.

A spokesperson from Bethel School District wouldn’t say if the man was a former student due to the “sensitive nature” of the incident.

On Monday, the man was seen and caught on video as he walked onto school grounds around 2:20 p.m., Moss said.

Moss said the man walked into an art class and asked a teacher for help fixing a ring. After helping him and while escorting him out of the school, other staff informed the teacher that the man was not allowed there, Moss said.

